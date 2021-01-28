Report: Andy Dickerson leaving Rams to be Seahawks run game coordinator

Getty Images

Assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson is leaving the Los Angeles Rams after nine seasons to take a job with the Seattle Seahawks as their run game coordinator, according to Mike Silver of the NFL Network.

Dickerson would be following fellow Rams coach Shane Waldron to Seattle, who is set to become the team’s offensive coordinator after four seasons as L.A.’s passing game coordinator.

Dickerson is the last remaining coach on the Rams staff that predated Sean McVay’s tenure with the franchise. He joined the Rams staff in St. Louis when Jeff Fisher was hired as the team’s coach in 2012. Prior to his time with the Rams, he spent four years with the New York Jets (2007-09, 2011) and two years with the Cleveland Browns. He also was an operations intern for the New England Patriots in 2004-05.

Dickerson was college teammates with Waldron at Tufts University.

Dickerson would replace Brennan Carroll, son of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, as the team’s run game coordinator. Brennan left the team after the season to take become the offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona.