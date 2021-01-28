Report: Bears hiring Bill McGovern as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Bears lost inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone to the Lions this week and they have reportedly found a replacement.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team is hiring Bill McGovern to fill that spot on head coach Matt Nagy’s staff. It’s the latest change to the team’s defensive staff, including the promotion of Sean Desai to defensive coordinator as a replacement for the retired Chuck Pagano.

McGovern spent the 2020 season as a defensive assistant at Nebraska. He worked for the Giants and Eagles after spending more than a decade on the staff at Boston College.

McGovern coached former Panthers star Luke Kuechly while in that job and his star charge in his new job will be Roquan Smith. Smith was a second-team All-Pro this season.