Report: Bears hiring Chris Rumph as defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Bears have found a new defensive line coach.

Chris Rumph will head to Chicago to take the job, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Rumph was the Texans outside linebackers coach in 2020.

Rumph had spent 18 years coaching at the collegiate level before taking the job with the Texans last year. He was the co-defensive coordinator at Tennessee from 2018-2019.

Rumph replaces Chicago’s former DL coach, Jay Rodgers, who left the club to join Brandon Staley’s first Chargers coaching staff in Los Angeles. Rodgers was reportedly an internal candidate to replace retired defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, but that job went to Bears safeties coach Sean Desai.