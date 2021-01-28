Report: Chargers hiring Shane Day as quarterbacks coach

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have made another critical hire for the development of Justin Herbert.

According to a report from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, L.A. has hired Shane Day to be the club’s quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator. Day was the 49ers quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons.

Day has bounced between college and the pros since 2006. In the NFL, he’s previously served as Chicago’s QBs coach, Washington’s assistant offensive line coach, and Miami’s tight ends coach.

San Francisco has brought back Rich Scangarello to coach QBs. He served in the same role from 2017-2018 under Kyle Shanahan. He was the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2019 and a senior offensive assistant for the Eagles in 2020.