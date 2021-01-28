Report: Eagles, Jets to interview 49ers assistant Michael Clay for special teams job

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets both have reached out to the San Francisco 49ers to interview assistant special teams coach Michael Clay for positions on their staffs, according to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

The Eagles are looking to fill a vacancy created by Dave Fipp’s decision to leave for the special teams coordinator job with the Detroit Lions. The Jets are still building out their new staff under former 49ers head coach Robert Saleh, who was hired to lead the team two weeks ago.

Clay has served as assistant special teams coach for the 49ers for the last four years and has spent five years overall with the team after serving in a strength and conditioning role. Before joining the 49ers, Clay served two years on the Eagles staff as a quality control coach and special teams assistant.