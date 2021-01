Getty Images

The Eagles and Jets both had interest in Michael Clay.

The Eagles now have offered to make him their special teams coordinator, Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Clay, 29, has served as assistant special teams coordinator for the 49ers since 2016. He worked for the Eagles in 2014-15.

The Eagles already have hired Shane Steichen, 35, as their offensive coordinator and Jonathan Gannon, 37, as their defensive coordinator.

Dave Fipp left for the special teams coordinator job with the Lions.