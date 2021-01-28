Report: Lions are hiring Mark Brunell as quarterbacks coach

USA TODAY Sports

Mark Brunell interviewed with the Lions, and it apparently went well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Lions are expected to hire Brunell as their quarterbacks coach.

Brunell, 50, took a job in broadcasting after retiring from the NFL. His last season was 2011 with the Jets.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was running backs coach with the Jets during Brunell’s two seasons there as a backup quarterback. Brunell was a quarterback with the Saints in 2009 when Lions head coach Dan Campbell was a tight end there.

Brunell will have to wait to see who the Lions’ starting quarterback will be for 2021. The Lions are working on trading Matthew Stafford after 12 seasons.