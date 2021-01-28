Report: Mark Brunell interviewing for Lions QB coach

Getty Images

Mark Brunell may be returning to the NFL as a coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brunell is interviewing with the Lions about their quarterback coach position. Brunell last played for the Jets in 2011 and has been working in broadcasting.

Brunell spent two years with the Jets and Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was the team’s running backs coach at that time. He was also a backup quarterback with the Saints in 2009 when Lions head coach Dan Campbell was a tight end in New Orleans.

The identity of the quarterbacks that Brunell or another coach will be working with in 2021 looms as one of the biggest questions about the Lions offseason. Matthew Stafford is expected to be on the move in a trade after 12 seasons with the team.