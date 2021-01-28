Report: Texans are expected to hire Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

There was word earlier this week that the Texans are talking to Josh McCown about a job on David Culley’s staff and many people speculated that he could wind up as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

McCown may wind up on the staff, but a report on Thursday indicates the Texans are looking elsewhere for a quarterbacks coach. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire Pep Hamilton for that job.

Hamilton spent the 2020 season with the Chargers and his work with rookie Justin Herbert drew high marks. Hamilton’s name was in the mix for offensive coordinator openings around the league, but nothing has materialized on that front.

The big question for any quarterbacks coach is who they will be working with this year. Deshaun Watson has requested a trade and it’s unknown what the Texans will do at this point. Hamilton’s work with Herbert would serve him well if the team brings in a first-round pick at the position, but there are still a lot of ways that things could play out in Houston.