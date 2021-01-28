Report: Texans retaining tight ends coach Will Lawing

Getty Images

The Texans are retaining tight ends coach Will Lawing, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

David Culley has wasted no time putting an impressive staff together, with Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator and Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator.

Lawing spent the past seven seasons in Houston and remains under contract with the Texans.

He went from defensive quality control coach from 2014-16 to offensive assistant in 2017-18 to tight ends coach the past two seasons.

Jordan Akins led the Texans’ tight ends with 37 receptions for 403 yards and one touchdown last season.