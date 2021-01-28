Deshaun Watson has requested a trade

Getty Images

The Texans have settled on their next head coach, but David Culley’s imminent hiring doesn’t appear to have swayed quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s feelings about the team.

According to multiple reports, Watson has formally requested a trade away from Houston. PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that Watson made the request early last week.

A report over the weekend indicated that Watson was looking to get out regardless of who the team would hire as Bill O’Brien’s permanent replacement.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have to sign off on any destination. Teams like the Dolphins, Jets, and Panthers have been mentioned as potential suitors for the 25-year-old’s services, although others may now wade into the fray and any deal will also have to bring back the right compensation for Houston to sign off on the trade.

With Matthew Stafford also on the block and uncertain quarterback situations for several teams, it’s shaping up to be quite an offseason when it comes to the most important position in football.