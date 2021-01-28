Deshaun Watson has requested a trade

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
The Texans have settled on their next head coach, but David Culley’s imminent hiring doesn’t appear to have swayed quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s feelings about the team.

According to multiple reports, Watson has formally requested a trade away from Houston. PFT has confirmed, via a league source, that Watson made the request early last week.

A report over the weekend indicated that Watson was looking to get out regardless of who the team would hire as Bill O’Brien’s permanent replacement.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have to sign off on any destination. Teams like the Dolphins, Jets, and Panthers have been mentioned as potential suitors for the 25-year-old’s services, although others may now wade into the fray and any deal will also have to bring back the right compensation for Houston to sign off on the trade.

With Matthew Stafford also on the block and uncertain quarterback situations for several teams, it’s shaping up to be quite an offseason when it comes to the most important position in football.

42 responses to “Deshaun Watson has requested a trade

  2. Jets or Dolphins are probably the most likely spots.

    Young QB for trade
    Ton of draft capital
    Ton of salary cap

  4. So, I don’t think David Culley persuaded Deshaun Watson to stay. I, for one, am shocked.

  8. So, he would have to pay back roughly $25M of his 2020 signing bonus as a result of a trade?

  11. His contract is going to be tough to deal with the cap dropping. This is going to take some accounting wizardry to get him onto almost every team in the league right now.
    Think about this hypothetical if for some reason the Chiefs wanted to trade Mahomes, there’s a pretty good chance 31 other teams would be willing to make that trade, but only 3 or maybe 4 that could swing it based on financials without completely destroying their roster.
    The contract Watson signed is going to be the thing that makes it hard for him to leave Houston.

  14. Are the Dolphins already done with Tua? Would the Jets give up Fields at 2nd overall for Watson? Would the Dolphins then take Fields at 3 or does Carolina jump the Falcons for him? Do the Falcons take Fields because Carolina got Watson? So much drama to unfold in the next few months!

  blizzardwarning says:
    January 28, 2021 at 10:16 am
  17. What team (s) will petulant Derrick Desean Watson want to play for? Inquiring minds want to know….

  18. 65 yr old coach, he would coach a couple more years then Watson would get another coach. Its a dumb move for Houston and The Ravens passing game was atrocious (And im a ravens fan) and Culley was the architect of that bs.

  blizzardwarning says:
    January 28, 2021 at 10:16 am
  21. The funniest thing is – that Deshaun had a no trade clause inserted in his contract last year. Cmon man. Stick to your guns. Send him to the Detroit for Stafford. Houston would come out on top of that one by a mile. Watson is mid level talent.

  ariani1985 says:
    January 28, 2021 at 10:14 am
    Stidham > Watson
    ————————————
    Glad to see you’re starting to understand what Stidham is comparable to… looks about right to me!!!

  24. Watson is acting like a spoiled, entitled child. I hope Houston asks him to take a paycut just to embarrass him.

    akira1971 says:

    Why give up 2 (hypothetical) firsts for a quarterback if they’re going to leave as soon as they get the chance?

  27. Let’s see Watson, Stafford, Prescott, Rodgers, Wentz, Goff- who am I forgetting? All either unhappy with their current contract, their current situation, underperforming their contract, etc.

    I think this is going to devalue veteran QB’s that eat up tons of cap room, and teams will instead focus on drafting young QB’s then ride them until the second contract. Am I wrong?

  28. please dont go to miami, after getting rid of all of the inflated salaries and fleecing the texans for picks, taking on a 40 mil a year contract after this year and losing all of the draft picks, miami will be back to the days we just got out of.

  29. “Could/should Browns trade Baker Mayfield and OBJ for Watson?
    Stop reading the athletic, baker finally turned a corner in Cleveland, he had a great season compared to others in Cleveland. Obj and him little chemistry, when obj plays its mayfield forced him the ball. Browns should get rid of obj and keep baker. Watson is beyond toxic right now and I wouldn’t him on a team period.

  30. Do you want a guy who thinks he should be in on front office decisions instead of spending that energy mastering his position? HIS CAREER RECORD IS 28-25 HE’S AVERAGE AT BEST!! I won’t even state the obvious about having ZERO Conference Championships, or zero Superbowl appearances, because you can argue that those are team accomplishments as well, but how many league MVP’S has he won? How many times has he led the league in yards, or touchdowns? Right I’m done stating the obvious…Oh he’s really good tho just think IF, IF, IF

  31. I dont like how this keeps playing out in the NFL. If there is a no trade clause in his contract then he should honor it. It is his fault for signing the extension with the no trade clause. If he wants to do that then I think the Texans have the right to get every penny back from him if he is traded.

  32. Howie, our Eagles have one QB whose head is too messed up right now to know where to throw the ball, let alone whether or not he wants to play for the team, and another one who’s probably not as good as he looked against the Saints.

    Figure out a way to get Watson here and you’ll won’t have to buy a drink in Philly again (until the team bottoms out again, that is).

  33. people seem to be lauding Stafford for getting out of that dumpster fire in Detroit, why doesn’t Watson get similar treatment for a dumpster fire of equal proportions?

  35. Honestly, Matt Stafford will drive the offers for Watson down. Stafford is on par with Watson (if not arguably better) and on a way cheaper contract. Why give up 3+ first round picks for Watson and his $40 mil contract when you can get Stafford and his $20 million deal for less

  37. A lot of commenters don’t realize this is 2021. The “you’ll do as you’re told” management style has been shown to be ineffective. This isn’t the military.

    It makes no sense for either party to stay connected if either party is unhappy with the employment arrangement. So the Texans have two options:

    1) Address Watson’s concerns.
    2) Trade him.

    It doesn’t sound like #1 is happening so the best option is to get as much for him as you can.

  39. Watson wants to win, wants Super Bowl rings, like all players. But since he’s a franchise quarterback, his chances of winning championships are greater, given the right situation. The best spots are obvious: 49ers, Colts and Rams. But where Deshaun will go, where I think he most wants to go is to (still) the greatest organization in the game … the Patriots. Book it.

