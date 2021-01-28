Robert Saleh: Sam Darnold is an “unbelievable talent”

Getty Images

Everyone has the Jets in the quarterback market, either drafting one with the second overall choice or trading for one. Deshaun Watson reportedly prefers playing for Robert Saleh and in the New York market, if the Texans submit to the quarterback’s request to trade him.

But what about Sam Darnold?

Saleh spoke highly of Darnold at his introductory press conference, noting there’s a reason Darnold was the third overall choice.

Saleh sounds sold on Darnold’s talent, reiterating his belief in the quarterback during an appearance on the Huddle and Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter.

“He is an unbelievable talent,” Saleh said on the podcast, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “There’s a reason why he was the third overall pick. Just watch the tape. Production aside, just watch the player. He’s got tremendous mobility. He’s got arm talent, fearless, smart, and he’s a quick, precise decision-maker. He’s loved in the locker room, and people adore him around this building.”

The Jets Offense under Mike LaFleur is going to be a Gary Kubiak-look-alike with zone-running schemes and play action. So Darnold could fit.

“If you look at it, he would instantly become the most mobile quarterback that the system’s ever had aside from maybe Jake Plummer when he with Denver,” Saleh said. “Just from a mobility standpoint, to be able to create off schedule the way he does, he’d probably be one of the better ones that the system’s ever had.”

Of course, Watson would fit even better, but Saleh cannot and would not talk about Watson, who is under contract with the Texans.

“There’s a lot of time before April to have a million different discussions, and wherever those discussions lead are where we are going to go in terms of making the best decision to get our organization better,” Saleh said.