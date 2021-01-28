Ron Rivera’s daughter says her father is free of cancer

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera underwent his final treatment for squamous cell cancer last October and he went for a checkup with doctors on Thursday.

The tests they did came back with positive results. Rivera’s daughter Courtney announced the good news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The younger Rivera thanked supporters for love and prayers and reported that she had just gotten off the phone with her parents. They told her that Rivera “is officially cancer free.”

Rivera spoke about the difficulties of coaching while going through treatment, but he was able to make it through treatment and lead the team to a division title. Whatever the future on-field results, we hope that Rivera’s health remains strong for years and years to come.