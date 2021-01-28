Some think David Culley is a bridge to Josh McCown

Getty Images

As the NFL community processes the surprising decision of the Texans to hire 65-year-old position coach David Culley as head coach, some are tying the development to the surprising decision of the Texans to interview Josh McCown for the head-coaching job.

Multiple league sources believe that the Texans will keep Culley in place for a couple of years, and that he will then “retire” and be replaced by McCown.

McCown is expected to become the quarterbacks coach on Culley’s staff. Eventually, McCown could become the offensive coordinator. The thinking is that, in time, he’ll become the head coach.

It’s believed to be part of the broader structure that executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby is installing. Easterby wanted Nick Caserio to be the G.M., and Easterby got him. Easterby wants McCown to be the head coach, and Easterby will get him, eventually.

Regardless of how it all works out, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the Texans over the next few years. It’s also worth watching whether or not they become relegated to last place, perennially, in the AFC South. If that happens, it may be harder to Easterby to continue to implement his plan.

Ultimately, there’s only one member of the audience who matters: Owner Cal McNair. As long as he goes along with Easterby’s plan, Easterby’s plan will go along.