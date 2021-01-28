Some think David Culley is a bridge to Josh McCown

As the NFL community processes the surprising decision of the Texans to hire 65-year-old position coach David Culley as head coach, some are tying the development to the surprising decision of the Texans to interview Josh McCown for the head-coaching job.

Multiple league sources believe that the Texans will keep Culley in place for a couple of years, and that he will then “retire” and be replaced by McCown.

McCown is expected to become the quarterbacks coach on Culley’s staff. Eventually, McCown could become the offensive coordinator. The thinking is that, in time, he’ll become the head coach.

It’s believed to be part of the broader structure that executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby is installing. Easterby wanted Nick Caserio to be the G.M., and Easterby got him. Easterby wants McCown to be the head coach, and Easterby will get him, eventually.

Regardless of how it all works out, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the Texans over the next few years. It’s also worth watching whether or not they become relegated to last place, perennially, in the AFC South. If that happens, it may be harder to Easterby to continue to implement his plan.

Ultimately, there’s only one member of the audience who matters: Owner Cal McNair. As long as he goes along with Easterby’s plan, Easterby’s plan will go along.

  1. If that’s the plan, Easterby & McNair are really a clown show. No wonder Derrick DeSean Watson wants out.

  4. No. Anyone who is mentally stable would know going from 0 real NFL coaching experience straight to Head Coach would lead to a disaster.

  5. No and No. Anyone who is mentally stable would know going from 0 real NFL coaching experience straight to Head Coach would lead to a disaster.

  7. Easterby will bring the Texans to their lowest point ever. He has an awfully high opinion of his own football IQ. He’s wrong.

  8. So in addition to rebuilding the team….the Texans have decided to take on a coaching project as well?

    Seems about right.

  9. There’s an old saying that goes, “If you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell to you.”
    Who knows, maybe 20 years from now people will being saying, “If you believe that, I have a bridge to Josh McCown to sell to you.”

  10. Poor fans. How can you support this? What on earth makes any McCown a legitimate consideration for and position? Was he even in a system long enough to learn and apply one?

  11. There’s no question that McCown will become a good head coaching candidate- someday. But to game it out like this seems odd.
    Why aren’t you hiring Bieniemy instead?

  12. The Ravens are the only people happy with this Hire!! Sad thing is DC is too class of a person to work for SS that is the Texans.

  13. Watson is just as deserving of a new start as Stafford. In fact, Watson has a much higher ceiling.

  14. Joe Judge was a special teams co-ordinator now head coach NYG. John Harbaaugh was a ST co-ordinator. Neither one was ever one of the 2 main co-ordinators.

  16. I am officially declaring McNair as incompetent as Jerruh and Snyder. I’d been on the fence but if this is his “brilliant plan” it’s official. PFT I have spoken and it is now so. Bad company to keep Texans fans

  17. I so wish that you could post images here.
    Because this bizarre rationalization of the Texans’ insanity screams for the Charlie Day conspiracy gif.
    Sometimes the simplest answer is the correct one.
    This is the most poorly run franchise in the league.

  18. That’s good investigative reporting. The toughest job in that organization is going to be the guy that has to sign free agents.

