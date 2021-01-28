Tom Brady: Experience doesn’t matter in Super Bowl, playing well does

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has more Super Bowl experience than any other player in NFL history, but he doesn’t believe that will give him an edge against the Chiefs in Tampa next Sunday.

That was the message he sent during a Thursday press conference. Brady was asked about the benefits that come with having been there before and Brady said that he doesn’t believe there are any to be found once the game gets underway.

“Experience doesn’t matter. Playing well matters,” Brady said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Brady’s teams have usually brought a lot more Super Bowl experience to the game than their opponents, but that won’t be the case this year. Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh, Shaq Barrett, Kenjon Barner, and Antonio Brown are the only Bucs who have played in the game while the Chiefs have a healthy number of players back from last year’s victory over the 49es.