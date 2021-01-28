Tom Brady’s parents will attend the Super Bowl

Getty Images

In what could be his final Super Bowl (although with him you never know), the parents of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will attend the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady Sr. and his wife, Galynn, battled COVID-19 early in the 2020 season. Their son provided an update regarding their condition during his Thursday media availability, and he made it clear they’ll be attending the game against the Chiefs.

“They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part of all of it,” Brady told reporters. “They came through it. I think one thing as you get older as an athlete, one thing for me experiencing a lot of different things over the course of my career, there’s a lot of family things that take place. My situation, it could be my parents, but also I have kids. There [are] a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there’s more that you take on. I still obviously love going out there and competing, but on the other side of that there is a lot of family things that are very important to me.

“Certainly, the health of my parents is very important. Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too. I’ll be very excited to certainly know my parents will be in the stands for the game on Sunday. They only made it to one game this year [and] it wasn’t a very good outcome — the Saints game at home, which was pretty rough for all of us. I’ll have a full contingent all coming in Saturday afternoon, ready to watch the game and cheer us on.”

It’s good to know that Brady’s parents are doing well. The pandemic has impacted many American families over the course of the last year. As more and more Americans families realize its impact, here’s hoping that more and more Americans will take the ongoing outbreak seriously — despite the ongoing efforts of those who continue to bizarrely downplay the situation.