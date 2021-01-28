Tyreek Hill: Todd Bowles is a great defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill had a stellar first quarter when the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Week 12.

He torched Tampa Bay’s secondary for 203 yards on seven receptions in the game’s first 15 minutes, making touchdown receptions of 75 yards and 44 yards in the process.

Hill looked like he could shatter Flipper Anderson’s single-game receiving record of 336 yards from 1989, but he finished with 269 yards on 13 catches with three TDs.

“I just got tired of running, man,” Hill joked during his Thursday press conference.

But Hill respected the adjustments Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles made throughout the game. Though Kansas City was up 17-0 after the first quarter, the Chiefs scored only 10 more points to win 27-24.

“Todd Bowles is a great defensive coordinator. He’s been doing it for a long time, so I’m sure he’s seen guys like me throughout his career,” Hill said. “[P]utting Carlton [Davis] on me, slowing me down and then bringing a safety over the top a little bit to double me and [Travis] Kelce. So that kind of slowed us down a lot. Plus, their front seven is tremendous. Once they get clicking on defense, they’re a great defense. Devin White flying around the field — they’re great man. I just feel like I just got lucky. I was just able to get open.”

Hill didn’t reach 100 yards in the regular season following his performance against the Buccaneers. But he’s been especially productive in the postseason, catching eight passes for 110 yards against Cleveland and nine for 172 yards against Buffalo.