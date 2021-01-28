Vikings are expected to promote Ryan Ficken to ST coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings opted against renewing the contract of special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf, but they won’t be going outside the organization to hire his replacement.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will promote assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken to the top spot. The move will continue a long run with the Vikings for Ficken.

Ficken just wrapped up his 14th season with the team. He was in the assistant special teams coach role for the last eight of those years and previously worked with the team’s wide receivers.

The Vikings are also going to have a new offensive coordinator in 2021 after Gary Kubiak elected to retire. They have not named that coach yet, but many have pointed to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak as his father’s likely successor.