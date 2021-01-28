What will the Texans do in response to Deshaun Watson’s trade request?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2021, 11:13 AM EST
NFL: DEC 13 Texans at Bears
Now that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially asked for a trade, the ball has moved to Nick Caserio’s court. What will Caserio, and thus the Texans, do?

The choices are simple: (1) say they’re not trading him and mean it; (2) say they’re not trading him and not mean it; or (3) say they’re trading him.

They’re already putting out the word that they won’t trade him. Just like the Vikings did when they declared that they have “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin. The question becomes whether the Texans mean it.

If they do, Watson needs to be ready to dig in. Apart from daily fines of $50,000 per day for skipping training camp, Watson would owe the Texans $5.4 million per year for each of the next four years for $21.6 million in unearned signing bonus money. He also would sacrifice $10.54 million in 2021 salary, if he doesn’t play.

Some believe that Watson’s hesitation to say “trade me” until early last week means that he has considered all angles and that he has decided to proceed with the formal demand for a trade only after concluding that he’s willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost.

The Texans can opt for stubbornness in order to prove a point (such as, for example, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison“). But they’d be doing that through a likely storm of offers from other teams of tangible assets that could be used to turn the page on a player who doesn’t want to be there. And it would be stupid for the Texans to not listen to the offers that undoubtedly will arrive.

The Texans surely won’t be happy that the news of a new head coach was undermined by leaks of Watson’s trade request. But the Texans should have known that reporters would quickly start asking whether the hiring of David Culley would make a difference for Deshaun Watson, and that those reporters would be told, “Nope, he’s already asked for a trade.”

Watson indeed made it known not long after the season ended that he had become disenchanted with the team. His feelings grew as his recommended head-coaching candidates (Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh) weren’t interviewed. Early last week, he communicated the official trade request.

Somehow, it stayed under wraps. That created the impression that the coaching hire could turn things around. And so, by not leaking it themselves at the time, the Texans stepped on a rake by hiring Culley and necessarily triggering a land rush for Watson’s reaction, when the Texans already knew the reaction would be, “He asked for a trade before they hired Culley.”

The Texans now need to formulate a plan and implement it. More specifically, they should already have a plan, and they already should be implementing it. The question is whether any private insistence that they won’t trade Watson is real, or whether it’s part of an effort to maximize the return that they get for one of the best quarterbacks in football.

46 responses to “What will the Texans do in response to Deshaun Watson’s trade request?

  1. He signed an extension in Sept. I’m not a Texans fan and I don’t know how bad things are with that team but come on. His character is defiantly questionable on this one.

  2. Some team will offer the world for a player who is indeed dynamic yet he’s injury prone. He has stepped up and played through injury and I would want him on any team I root for, but a Ricky Williams/Mike Ditka type deal is most likely what it would take to get a trade done and that’s just not smart business IMO. Best of luck to him.

    Any relative of Bob McNair is definitely going to play the “Inmates running the asylum” card. Of that I have no doubt

  3. “His feelings grew as his recommended head-coaching candidates (Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh) weren’t interviewed.”

    That’s insane. Why would the Texans not interview two highly qualified candidates recommended by their franchise QB?

  6. They interviewed Bienemy. Saleh was the only one they didn’t interview and by that time he had accepted the Jets job.

  9. Guess the best example for Houston would be the Herschel Walker trade back in the day. Cowboys sent Walker to the Vikings through a mammoth deal that involved 18 players, draft picks & other teams, I think.

    At the time, the Cowboys were a terrible team with a great player on the roster. A lot of people attribute that trade to the Cowboys’ path to 3 SBs. Vikings won none.

  10. I still don’t understand why Bieniemy was not hired. He would have worked well with Watson who was just extended last year. Now they will have to try and find another team to not only take on an expensive contract but also give up a ton of draft capital. I guess the contract can be reworked to lessen the immediate cap hit but which team is dumb enough to give up the draft capital?

  11. I don’t understand why teams say they wont trade a player who requests a trade. Even if they do eventually play for that team again you have to know their heart would not be into it. Just trade him and get as much as you can and trade Watt at the same time too. Take all the assets you get from those two trades and rebuild.

  14. Whatever they do, it will be the wrong thing. The McNairs have been among the worst owners in the NFL. Cal McNair is clueless. When by far the best player on your team has been told he will be a participant in the hiring process and subsequently recommends a couple of really good head coaching options, you do him the courtesy of at least interviewing them. That should be obvious to even a tone deaf McNair. What is bizarre is that the interview process would have been online with no significant effort required to talk to them. I can’t think of another NFL team that would have behaved like this towards their star player. Truly pathetic.

  15. I’d play hard ball if I’m Houston and tell him the only way we’re trading him is if he waives the no trade clause now and I’m free to trade him to whichever team gives me the best deal. He would owe Houston too much money if he refuses to play

  16. supercharger says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:41 am
    Stuff like this is ruining sports.
    ———–

    I don’t see how. If anything it makes the offseason more intruiging.

  17. Could not disagree more with anyone questioning Watson’s character because he signed an extension. Like it or not this is and always has been a business first. It is amazing to me how many times fans side with ownership even though they constantly break contracts by cutting or trading players. can you say non-guaranteed contracts? If its good enough for one side it should be good enough for the other.

  18. Let him sit if he doesn’t want to play for the Texans. Don’t trade him unless you get a kings ransom for him. He should be well rested and rusty by the time he sees the field again.

  20. The Texans shouldn’t trade him unless they can get a tremendous haul of draft picks. I wouldn’t even consider a trade unless they get a top-3 pick (to draft another quarterback), two other 1st round picks, and more lower round picks. If they get all of that, it could actually work out well for the Texans, like it did for the Cowboys in the 90’s. They Texans talent level is low, especially on defense. They need lots of talented young players who don’t earn a lot of money. A trade for many draft picks could be a way to do that.

  22. Texans won’t get what they paid for him. But get him out of your organization as soon as you can. Otherwise he will be a cancer in your locker room.

  25. Not long ago, the Texans were dominant. JJ Watt, D Hopkins, Cushing, Watson, Arian Foster. They mismanaged themselves into a laughing stock at this point with terrible personnel hires.
    Told Watson he could be involved in the coach and gm search, but they were never actually going to listen to him. I would be upset too.

  26. I feel like he threw away one of footballs biggest contracts and I don’t see teams banking on this guy. Watson will highly regret this firestorm in due time.

    It’s going to be an interesting offseason.

  27. Ask for two #1’s and a starting caliber QB. If they can’t get it, let him sit out. It won’t cost them anything so It’s really that simple.

  29. From a Dolphins fan…personally I don’t care what happens as long as he doesn’t come to Miami.

  30. A smart franchise would let him know he’s not being traded and if he wants to play football it’s going to be for the Texans. Then, do everything possible to repair the relationship and show him you’re committed to building a winning franchise.

    So, the Texans will end up trading him for a 4th round pick.

  31. Some of the commentators on this site are deluded in thinking Bieniemy is going to be a good HC. He is just along for the ride

    If you think Gase was bad when he lost Manning, just wait till you see Bieniemy without Mahomes, at al

  34. 1. The team will never do anything to minimize their potential return. If people feel you have to trade him, they won’t offer top dollar. That’s why they won’t acknowledge they will trade him, nor did they release the information that he formally requested a trade.

    2. This will be an interesting battle. Watson has control on where he is traded to, based on his no trade clause. Texans have control because they own his rights til 2025, and could choose to franchise tag him 3 times after that. So we will see who is more stubborn. Is Watson willing to stay home and not get paid? Are the Texans willing to endure the drama this will create as long as it is unresolved?

  37. He wants to go to the Jets. I have to question his decision making.
    —-

    He wants a good head coach. He never had that in Houston.

    The best fit for Watson is the Forty Niners. They have a great team that will be able to contend for a Super Bowl immediately if they have Watson. The problem is that they cannot afford him.

    Most of the teams that can afford him are questionable, like the Jets. Miami would be a good fit.

  38. My guess is he will be traded but they should do what the Bengals did. Brown was right when he told Palmer he was not going to trade him until Hue offered 2 firsts. Trading Watson will allow them more capital but they are going to take a massive cap charge. I am not saying players should not do what is in their best interest but it seems he is only asking for this now because they didn’t cater to him which is ridiculous. McNair shouldn’t have asked Watson his input because that does not matter, he is a player. McNair only should not have fired Gaine, or allowed Easterby to be a EVP/GM but McNair doesn’t really do anything properly. Reminds me of when everyone thought York was worst one in the league McNair is far worse. I would put him beneath Woody Johnson, Mike, and maybe even Dan Snyder.

  39. Question: Does anyone know what Watson or his representatives were told to get him to sign the extension? It appears he was lied to at least once by the owner. Did McNair lie to him? Was he lied to when he negotiated the extension? My point is simple. Only Easterby, McNair and Watson know the answers. To question his character without knowing the full story is ridiculous. This is a young man who gave the cafeteria workers his first paycheck! He’s beloved in Houston. The fan base will be devastated when he leaves (and he will sooner or later), just as it will when the Texans trade or cut JJ Watt. McNair has wasted the efforts of two fine young men.

  42. jrterrier5 says: “That’s insane. Why would the Texans not interview two highly qualified candidates recommended by their franchise QB?”
    ——————–

    Why? Because the locker room would REVOLT.

    Can you imagine if the team hires Watson’s “guy”, and that HC benches a player. Was it because that player was playing poorly, or because he got into a shouting argument with Watson earlier?

    Or if Drew Bledsoe had his “coach”, would he have been benched for Tom Brady? Or if the HC predominately only calls plays that Watson likes, but isn’t exactly best fit for the other 10 guys on offense?

    No, the locker room will not trust the HC to do what’s best for the team instead of what’s best for his “guy”.

  44. supercharger says: “Stuff like this is ruining sports.”
    ———————-

    John Elway, Eric Dickerson, Joe Montana, etc. all have demanded and gotten traded.

    You do know sports just didn’t begin yesterday, right? I can’t think of a SINGLE sport that never had a star demand a trade for one reason or another. Get real.

  45. jxt2521 says:
    January 28, 2021 at 11:17 am
    He signed an extension in Sept. I’m not a Texans fan and I don’t know how bad things are with that team but come on. His character is defiantly questionable on this one.

    Couldn’t disagree more. He signed an extension when the internal situation was x, and the Texans responded not with situation y, but one that has nearly every football fan asking what is wrong with this organization. I look at it like any other job. I came to work here because of abc, now you change my boss, the way we operate, etc. It’s always my right to look for another job. His job is with another team. NOT a character question.

