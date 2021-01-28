Will David Culley persuade Deshaun Watson to stay?

We now know the next coach of the Houston Texans will be David Culley. We don’t know what that will mean to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported over the weekend that Watson wants out, regardless of who the team hires to become the head coach. However, until Watson formally requests a trade, there’s a chance (slim as it may be) that Watson will change his mind.

As noted by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Culley and Watson “built a really good connection” at the Pro Bowl last year, with Watson on the AFC team and the Ravens coaching the squad. The connection will be tested immediately, as Culley (presumably) tries to get Watson to answer his phone and/or to respond to a text message.

Watson presumably will at least hear Culley out. And that will be Culley’s chance to turn things around.

Don’t bet the farm against it. Culley, as a longtime receivers coach, has managed for decades some of the most difficult personalities in an NFL locker room. He coached the Eagles receivers during the Terrell Owens era. More recently, he has spent two years getting Ravens receivers to buy in to a passing game that doesn’t get used as much as other teams’ passing games are used.

Although Culley never has been a coordinator nor a candidate for an NFL head-coaching job, he has worked in the league since 1994. He has experience working at the right hand of men like Andy Reid and John Harbaugh. Quite possibly, Culley’s star didn’t rise earlier because he didn’t “play the game,” spending time politicking and positioning himself for bigger jobs and thus losing out to those candidates who did.

Thus, while the Texans may have landed on Culley for unconventional reasons (including, for example, that his gratitude for getting a chance to become a head coach at the age of 65 will prevent him from trying to usurp any of the power and influence accumulated by Jack Easterby and Nick Caserio), Culley has a chance to be exactly the guy the Texans need at this strange and challenging moment in the franchise’s history.

And if he can get Watson to decide to remain with the Texans, Culley’s record should be 1-0.

  2. When this news broke, I was watching a PFT segment from Tuesday about the Ravens and how their wide receivers aren’t that involved in the offense. Puzzling hire at the moment.

  3. It will be interesting if people like Tony Dungy reach out to Watson and tell him that while the Texans ownership and Caserio might not deserve the benefit of the doubt, Culley does… This hire puts Watson in a tough position, which was probably the goal.

  4. I don’t think that’s really Watson’s decision, unless he’s willing to sit out or retire as an alternative.

  6. That’s a trick question right? 65 year old 1st head coach who was the passing game coordinator for the worst passing offense in the entire league, QB coach for Josh Allen’s worst years, and WRs coach for the Chiefs the year the WRs scored ZERO TDs is going to somehow be able to sell himself to a QB who is sick of the team making crazy personel decisions?

    Hahahahaha!

  7. I sure seems like Deshaun “I’m not Matt Stafford so everyone will pile on me, I wonder why?” Watson’s issues probably run deeper than the HC. It sounds like the organization made him promises that they didn’t keep, so they destroyed trust in the relationship.

  8. Watson is under contract, bottom line. Unless the Texans get a king’s ransom for him he stays. He’s turning out to be a diva.

  10. According to Steve Smith on the Ravens passing scheme “Two guys run long and two guys run shallow”. That’s it. So i guess Watson will go as long as he can from the Texans

  16. Hilarious. Never been a coordinator. Led the Ravens “passing attack”? Bieniemy must be horrible at interviews. Good news for my Colts.

  17. Idk why you would bring in a 65 yr old coach to keep Watson, obviously the coach wont be there long and im not sure why you will bring in a 65 yr old coach to develop a new QB.. Seems like Houston has no clue on what they are doing.

  19. “This hire puts Watson in a tough position, which was probably the goal.”
    ___________

    Not seeing how it’s THAT tough a position for him. They asked his input on coaches and it doesn’t sound like Culley was one of his recommendations. He may like the guy but apparently not enough to have suggested him as the next head coach.

