With few Super Bowl LV tickets available, prices skyrocket

Getty Images

Supply and demand sets the prices of Super Bowl tickets, and with the lowest supply in history, the demand is causing prices for Super Bowl LV to skyrocket.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that data tracked by ticket website VividSeats.com puts the average price of Super Bowl tickets this year at $14,110. That’s a huge increase over Super Bowl LIV tickets last year, which went for an average of $5,511.

Few tickets are on sale at all. The NFL is giving away 7,500 free tickets to vaccinated health care workers, and those are being distributed by hospitals, through a secured app, and are not transferrable. Only about 17,000 other tickets are being distributed, as the stadium will be around one-third full because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy noted that the league doesn’t have a lot of control over how much tickets end up selling for.

“The average Super Bowl Ticket ticket changes hands four times,” McCarthy said. “The NFL will establish the face value, but when it’s resold three additional times, you’ll see it go higher and higher.”

The prices are going higher than any Super Bowl, ever.