Zach Orr interviewing for Jaguars LB coach

Zach Orr could be part of Urban Meyer’s first staff with the Jaguars.

According to multiple reports, Orr is interviewing to be the linebackers coach in Jacksonville.

Orr has spent the last four seasons working with the Ravens and was a defensive coaching analyst for the team during the 2020 season. Orr has been part of the Ravens’ organization since making the team as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014, but his playing days were cut short when he was diagnosed with a congenital spinal condition that left him at risk for serious injury.

The Jaguars hired defensive coordinator Joe Cullen away from the Ravens, so Orr would be a familiar face for him to work with on the defensive staff.