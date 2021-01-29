Report: 49ers hire Butch Barry as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

Butch Barry spent last season as the Packers’ senior analyst. He is getting back into coaching in 2021.

The 49ers have hired Barry as their assistant offensive line coach, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Barry has coached for 18 seasons in college or the NFL. He joined the Packers in 2020 after serving as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) in 2019.

From 2015-18, Barry was the assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. In three of his four seasons, Tampa Bay finished in the top 10 in total offense, including a No. 3 ranking in 2018.