Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead remain out of practice

Getty Images

Antonio Brown might return next week, and it’s a good thing he has another week for his knee to heal.

The Bucs were required to do a status report as if the game was this Sunday, and they list both Brown and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) as doubtful. Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were questionable.

None of the four players practiced this week.

Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) also didn’t practice this week, but the Bucs did not list him with a designation indicating Pierre-Paul is good to go for next week’s game.

The team added defensive tackle Steve McLendon to the practice report. He did not practice but it was not injury related.

Receiver Mike Evans (knee) and nose tackle Vita Vea (ankle) were limited all week, and receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) was a full participant.

Brown, who missed the NFC Championship Game, made 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and added three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two playoff games.

Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller each had a big play in the NFC Championship Game while filling in for Brown last week.