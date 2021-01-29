Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. not at Bucs Friday practice

Getty Images

Continuing the week’s trend, the Buccaneers have several players not on the field for Friday’s practice.

Reporters attending the portion of the session open to media noted wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Lavonte David, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and safety Jordan Whitehead were not on the field.

None of the four players practiced on Thursday — Tampa Bay’s first practice of the week. The Buccaneers issued an estimated injury report on Wednesday that said all four players would have been sidelined.

There’s still plenty of time before Super Bowl LV for those four players to heal. Next week’s injury reports should shed more light on their potential availability for the big game against the Chiefs.