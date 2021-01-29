Art Rooney II: We’ll obviously do what it takes to make sure T.J. Watt is here long term

Getty Images

Steelers president Art Rooney II met with the media on Thursday and contract matters were a major topic of conversation.

Rooney discussed the need for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to alter his contract in order to lessen his massive cap hit and said that the team is going to address head coach Mike Tomlin’s deal as he enters the final year of his pact. Linebacker T.J. Watt was also included in the discussion.

Watt is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and he’s spent his first four seasons moving into the upper echelon of defensive players in the league. As you’d expect, Rooney said the Steelers have no plans to let him move on to another team.

“In terms of T.J. Watt, it’s a good problem to have,” Rooney said, via KDKA. “We’re obviously going to do what we need to do to make sure he stays on the team into the future.”

Rooney said the team would also like to have linebacker Bud Dupree back, but being over a shrinking cap is going to make it difficult for the Steelers to get everything done.