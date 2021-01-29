Buccaneers cut C.J. Prosise, activate Cyril Grayson to practice squad

Getty Images

Heading into their final week of practices before Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have made a change to their practice squad.

Tampa Bay has released running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from injured reserve to the practice squad.

Prosise has only been on the Bucs’ practice squad for a few weeks and hasn’t played in a game for them. He played in 10 games for the Texans during the 2020 season after playing for the Seahawks from 2016 to 2019.

Grayson has barely played in the NFL and didn’t play college football at all, but he was a track star at LSU who might be called upon to play the Tyreek Hill role on the scout team.