David Culley, Nick Caserio will meet with reporters on Friday

Getty Images

On Friday, the Houston Texans will attempt to introduce new coach David Culley at a press conference. The press conference quickly will shift its focus to someone else whose name starts with a D.

When G.M. Nick Caserio and Culley begin taking questions, the questions will center on quarterback Deshaun Watson and his trade request.

It will be interesting to see whether Caserio tries to make an introductory statement aimed at communicating the team’s likely position (“we’re not trading him”) and requesting that no questions be asked about Watson. That likely won’t deter any questions about Watson, at least not initially.

This could force Caserio to slip into Belichick mode, reiterating as often as needed, “That’s already been addressed,” or words to that effect.

Regardless, Caserio and Culley need to be ready for questions about Watson, and reporters need to be ready with something more creative than, “Will you trade him?”

Here are a few spitball-style possibilities: Have you talked to him? Have you reached out to him? Has he told you he wants to be traded? Have you told him he’s not being traded? Have teams contacted you to make offers? Will you listen to offers or hang up the phone? Has he said he’s not showing up this year? How will you properly prepare the team if the starting quarterback boycotts the offseason program and/or training camp? Can the team be competitive if Watson shows up but does the bare minimum?

There surely will be other questions regarding there hiring of Culley, and regarding the role of executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby in the process. Coincidentally, and conveniently, Easterby won’t be part of the press conference.