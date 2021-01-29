David Culley says he knows Deshaun Watson is going to be a Texan

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2021, 5:00 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Texans coach David Culley knows he’ll be coaching Deshaun Watson this season. Or so he says.

At his introductory press conference today, Culley expressed confidence that Watson will be his quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan; he’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans,” Culley said, via the Houston Chronicle. “That’s all that I was concerned about and that’s all I knew and whatever has been said about what he wanted to do or didn’t want to do, all I know is this . . . He is a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan, and the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he is going to be a Houston Texan.”

But the reality is, Culley doesn’t know that. Watson wants to be traded and has not given Culley or anyone else any assurance that he’s willing to play for the Texans at all. So while Culley certainly hopes he’ll be coaching Watson, there’s no guarantee he will be.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “David Culley says he knows Deshaun Watson is going to be a Texan

  2. Time for an article on how much it would cost Watson to sit out 2021 and what the cap ramifications are for the team to keep him on the reserve/didn’t report list with Watson being able to show up once the team is up against the cap.

  5. Come out at your introductory press conference and dig in against your franchise QB, that sounds like a good idea, right? If I was a player, executive, or a fan associated with the Texans, I would be running for the hills. JJ Watt is going to be the next guy who wants out of Houston. Imagine losing #1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, then the next year losing All-Pro Deandre Hopkins, and then the next offseason losing franchise QB Deshaun Watson and JJ Watt who is the best player in Texans history. What a disaster. Bring back the Oilers.

  6. I wonder if he knows that the combination of cotton , mesh, and rubber doesn’t taste too well .

  7. Culley does not yet know what he knows and what he does not know about his roster. Not a good start for the Texans HC.

  8. I’m sure Culley, Easterby, and McNair prayed on it so it’s solid info.

    The reality is all parties are better off with a trade. This is a 4 win team even with Watson next year so why try to force him to stay?

  9. You may want it to be true, Coach, but you aren’t going to be able to wish this into being. Truth is, he’s already gone. The dumpster that is the Texans organization has already had the match tossed in. Not much you can do to put out this fire. There is a long rebuild ahead and it will be from the ground up.

  10. I’m getting HUGE ass kisser vibes from this coach. After watching his press conference, I wouldn’t let this man lead my team to the lunchroom. This was the best the Texans could do??? Really??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.