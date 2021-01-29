David Culley says he knows Deshaun Watson is going to be a Texan

Getty Images

Texans coach David Culley knows he’ll be coaching Deshaun Watson this season. Or so he says.

At his introductory press conference today, Culley expressed confidence that Watson will be his quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan; he’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans,” Culley said, via the Houston Chronicle. “That’s all that I was concerned about and that’s all I knew and whatever has been said about what he wanted to do or didn’t want to do, all I know is this . . . He is a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan, and the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he is going to be a Houston Texan.”

But the reality is, Culley doesn’t know that. Watson wants to be traded and has not given Culley or anyone else any assurance that he’s willing to play for the Texans at all. So while Culley certainly hopes he’ll be coaching Watson, there’s no guarantee he will be.