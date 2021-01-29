Derrick Henry: Trading Deshaun Watson out of division would be good for Titans

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s trade request has led to responses around the league.

Many of those responses involve discussions of where he might wind up, but Titans running back Derrick Henry isn’t as concerned with where Watson will play as he is with where Watson will not play. Henry said on Thursday that he’ll be happy about not facing Watson twice a year anymore.

“That would be better for us,” Henry said, via Lorenzo Reyes of the Tennessean. “Every year we play them it’s always tough and always comes down to the wire. That’s the kind of player Deshaun is. I know Deshaun, so I wish the best for whatever happens for him, but like I said, that’s better for us that he’s out of the division. We definitely appreciate it.”

The Texans are 3-3 against the Titans in games started by Watson, including three one-score losses over the last two seasons. It’s not clear who the Titans will have to tangle with in 2021, but Henry thinks anyone but Watson will make life easier for them.