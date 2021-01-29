Falcons hire Kyle Smith as vice president of player personnel

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot has hired a lieutenant to assist him in the team’s personnel department.

The team announced on Friday that Kyle Smith will be their vice president of player personnel.

“We are thrilled he is joining our team,” Fontenot said in a statement. “I also wanted to acknowledge and appreciate our current staff who has shown flexibility and adaptability as we continue to make this transition within our organization. They have continued to focus on our goals as a team and we look forward to growing together.”

Smith had the same title with the Washington Football Team last year and spent 11 years with that organization overall. Washington recently hired Martin Mayhew as their General Manager and Marty Hurney as vice president of football/player personnel.