Jeffrey Lurie praises Nick Siranni, doesn’t mention Doug Pederson

The Eagles officially introduced new head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday. Owner Jeffrey Lurie, in praising Sirianni, apparently did not mention his predecessor, Doug Pederson.

At least not directly.

Five years ago, when Lurie fired coach Chip Kelly and embarked on the search for a replacement, Lurie said he wants his next coach to have “emotional intelligence.” Two years later, when the Eagles qualified for Super Bowl LII, Lurie did a victory lap regarding the decision he made to hire Pederson.

“There’s a lot of great coaches,” Lurie said. “They all have their different styles, but the one common ground amongst them all is absolute consistency and genuineness. And Doug Pederson is just himself. And at times, that’s very humble, and at times, it’s just very real. At times, that’s very bright. At times, it’s tough. But he does it in a true genuine way and I think players really respond to that in today’s world.”

On Friday, Lurie removed the sheet from Sirianni and sung the 39-year-old coach’s praises.

“If you care, you can earn trust,” Lurie said of Sirianni, via Geoff Mosher of InsideTheBirds.com. Lurie added that he wants a coach “who literally cares every single day. . . . That was a deal-breaker for me.”

Something broke the deal between Lurie and Pederson. Someday, maybe we’ll find out exactly what it was.