Jimmy Johnson: Texans shouldn’t trade Deshaun Watson, even for a Herschel Walker deal

The man who orchestrated the Herschel Walker trade that built the 1990s Cowboys into three-time Super Bowl champions says that’s not a valid blueprint for the Texans with Deshaun Watson.

Jimmy Johnson said on ESPN that even after his own success trading Walker for a bounty of draft picks in 1989, he doesn’t think the Texans should trade Watson.

“If I was David Culley I’d go knock on his door,” Johnson said of the Texans’ new coach. “I would talk to him and I’d do whatever it takes, I’d put my ego aside, I’d say, ‘The best thing for you is to stay right here.’ Do whatever it takes. Do not lose that player.”

Why the difference between Walker and Watson? It boils down to the relative value of a quarterback and a running back.

“They’re not going to win any games if they don’t have a quarterback,” Johnson said. “Do whatever it takes. Make concessions. Keep that quarterback.”

Johnson is right: Walker was nowhere near as valuable a player as Watson. Walker was a player you trade away to build a team; Watson is a player you build a team around.