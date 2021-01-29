Lions announce hirings of Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone

Getty Images

The Lions made it official on Friday morning, announcing the hirings of assistant coaches Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, and Mark DeLeone.

Staley will serve as the club’s assistant head coach/running backs coach. He spent the majority of his playing career and all of his coaching career with the Eagles. Staley had been Philadelphia’s running backs coach since 2013, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2018.

Brunell is Detroit’s quarterbacks coach — Brunell’s first coaching job in the pros. He played for 17 seasons, the majority with Jacksonville. He took a job in broadcasting following his retirement, but he’s also served as a high school head coach and mentored QBs.

DeLeone will be the inside linebackers coach, having spent the last two seasons in the same position with the Bears. He had various roles as a defensive assistant in Kansas City from 2013-2018.