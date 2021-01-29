Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has added an experienced assistant to help on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions announced that Dom Capers has been hired as a senior defensive assistant. He served in the same position with the Vikings last season and with the Jaguars during the 2018 campaign.

Capers has also had head coaching stints with the Panthers and Texans and he’s run defenses in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Jacksonville in an NFL coaching career that has stretched into its fifth decade.

Capers will be working with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played cornerback for the Texans when Capers was the head coach in Houston.