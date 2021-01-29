Mac Jones hurts ankle, may not play in Senior Bowl

Getty Images

NFL teams scouting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones may not get to use the Senior Bowl as a data point.

Jones took part in practices for the game this week and remains in Mobile, but he is not sure if he will be able to play on Saturday. He injured his left ankle on Thursday and told reporters that he won’t risk further injury for the exhibition game.

“I rolled my ankle a little bit,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “At first I was a little worried about my right leg and now my left leg is a little hurt. I didn’t get to finish but I don’t want to risk it at this point. We’ll just kind of figure out treatment and see how I feel. I’m not going to go out there if I’m not 100 percent.”

Jones, who threw 41 touchdowns en route to a national title this season, said that he met with the Texans, Patriots, and Saints this week. Those three teams are just a fraction of the clubs with uncertain quarterback situations as we head toward what should be an active offseason for signal callers.