Mike Pettine out in Green Bay

January 29, 2021
The Packers need a new defensive coordinator.

Mike Pettine’s contract is expiring and he will not return to Green Bay in 2021, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s not a big surprise, given that the Packers’ defense had some letdowns in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers, most notably giving up a long touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller just before halftime. A lapse like that wouldn’t cost a coach his job if everything else were going swimmingly, but there were plenty of times during the 2020 season that the Packers’ defense didn’t look particularly well-coached, and head coach Matt LaFleur hinted after the loss to the Buccaneers that he wasn’t happy with Pettine.

Now Pettine, the former Browns head coach who has also been a defensive coordinator with the Jets and Bills, will try to find a new job. And the Packers will try to find a coordinator who can get their defense playing at a Super Bowl level after a year in which they fell just short.

18 responses to “Mike Pettine out in Green Bay

  2. The TD before half time was the straw that broke the camels back. My fear is the defense could get worse. Who is left to pick from?

  3. scape·goat-

    a person who is blamed for the wrongdoings, mistakes, or faults of others, especially for reasons of expediency.

  5. If Rodgers had run the ball in for the touchdown instead of throwing into coverage, Pettine would still have his job.

  6. If the buck stops with the head coach, he should own it and defend the DC he chose.

  7. One underemphasized statistic before the NFC game was that Brady was 10-3 all time against Mike Pettine-led defensive teams. If nothing else, Brady was no doubt familiar with Pettine’s tendencies.

  8. One year too late. He should have been gone after the San Francisco disaster last year. Made no adjustments as the 49ers ran wild all game long. I just hope they don’t promote another #2 guy, as they did with the SP coach. Move on from Jerry Gray too.

  9. So GB will have their 5th defensive coordinator since 2005. Maybe they will stop hiring former head coaches for the role, and find someone who has some fresh ideas.

  11. Packers will just promote or pick someone we never heard of and the same thing will happen all over again. It’s like the movie Groundhog Day.

  14. He didn’t chose Petine. Petine was from McCarthy’s staff and Murphy forced him to keep him.

  15. If Rodgers had run the ball in for the touchdown instead of throwing into coverage, Pettine would still have his job.
    =====

    He didn’t throw into coverage.

    Adams was open. He was a half-second late, and the Bucs were able to close.

    .. running for a score was hardly a given either. Devin White in the vicinity, and he was a wrecking ball thoughout the Playoffs.

  17. “If the buck stops with the head coach, he should own it and defend the DC he chose”

    It was McCarthy’s guy that was put on him. Regardless, a head coach can make changes if needed.

  18. Brady was no doubt familiar with Pettine’s tendencies.
    =====

    I have no doubt Brady is aware of tendencies………………….

