Nick Caserio: Texans have “zero interest” in trading Deshaun Watson

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out. The Texans addressed that situation during the press conference introducing David Culley as the team’s next head coach.

G.M. Nick Caserio, before taking questions, reiterated the team’s commitment to Watson.

“Zero interest in trading the player,” Caserio said.

When asked by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about the plan for salvaging the relationship with Watson, Caserio said that the “best way is to communicate and be honest and be forthright.”

Of course, before they can communicate with Watson, they need to get Watson to be willing to communicate. If he refuses to talk to them, how can they salvage the relationship?

The Texans clearly want to take the high road with Watson. If the high road doesn’t work, they’ll need to decide whether to take the low road or whether to give him what he wants.

For now, it’s entirely possible that the Texans will entertain trade offers, even if they have “zero interest” in trading Watson (once upon a time, the Vikings had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin). Eventually, someone could make the Texans an offer they can’t refuse.

The question then will be whether they still find a way to refuse it.