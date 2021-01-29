Nick Caserio’s comments suggest door is open for a Deshaun Watson trade

Getty Images

Texans G.M. Nick Caserio opened Friday’s press conference by saying the team has “zero interest” in trading quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, Caserio said no words to indicate that the team is willing to take a hard, inflexible position in that regard.

The most telling moment came when Caserio was asked about the timeline for making a decision on whether to trade Deshaun Watson. Caserio didn’t say, “There is no timeline because we’re not trading him.” Instead, Caserio said that they’re taking everything one day at a time.

It was subtle, to be sure. But if the Texans’ position is that there’s no way Watson will be traded, there’s no way that any questions about a timeline would be relevant — and Caserio should have said so.

Thus, it appears that they’ll try to fix things with Watson, but that they’ll also wait for offers and eventually accept the best one they get from a team for which Watson is willing to play.