Nick Sirianni: Howie Roseman has control over 53-man roster

Getty Images

Nick Sirianni didn’t have too much to say on the Eagles’ quarterback situation in his introductory press conference, calling Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts two “top-notch quarterbacks.”

But the 39-year-old head coach won’t have final say on Philadelphia’s 53-man roster regardless. That responsibility will stay with General Manager Howie Roseman, Sirianni confirmed on Friday.

Sirianni will have final say over the gameday roster and inactives. He’s said he’s looking forward to collaborating with Roseman and his staff on personnel.

“We work with what we have. But there are players that we’re like, ‘OK, this player has this skillset, we’d love to use him for these couple things that we’ve had success with in the past,'” Sirianni said. “So really look forward to doing that with [Roseman], because I think the best organizations I’ve been on are ones that work together at that.”

The Eagles have the sixth pick in the 2021 draft and there are a lot of areas Philadelphia could address after a 4-11-1 season.