Nick Sirianni: I plan to call the offensive plays

Nick Sirianni did not call plays as the Colts offensive coordinator. That duty fell on head coach Frank Reich.

Now the Eagles head coach, Sirianni plans on importing that same structure to Philadelphia.

“I do plan on calling the plays,” Sirianni said in an interview with the team website. “Monday through Saturday is when that hard work is done with your assistants, with your quarterbacks, with your players figuring it out. And then you’ve got ideas once you get into the game — now you’ve done the hard work. Is there a feel to it? Of course. Is there adjustments to be made? Of course. But the core of the work has been done when you’ve worked hard Monday through Saturday.”

The challenge, Sirianni says, will be to balance calling plays with managing the game.

“I know we’re going to work really hard throughout the week to make sure we’re ready,” Sirianni said. “And then we’re built with the right people in place to handle the challenges that I foresee as the most challenging things.”

The Eagles hired Sirianni in part for his offensive coaching experience, so it makes sense that he’ll call plays — even though he hasn’t done it before. The bigger mystery is which quarterback will be on the receiving end of those play calls in Week 1 between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.