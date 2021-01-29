Nick Sirianni says he feels great about quarterback situation with Eagles

Getty Images

New Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to meet with the local media at-large about his hiring and the situation he’s stepping into with his new team. However, he spoke with the team’s website ahead of his first press conference about the quarterback quandary he’s inheriting with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

While the situation could be viewed as a mess given the regression of Wentz and the seemingly worthy challenge put forth by Hurts last season, Sirianni says he feels great about the position and the two players he’s going to be able to work with.

“I feel great. You look at a lot of rosters and they don’t have any quarterbacks that they feel really good about. We have two,” Sirianni said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “That is unbelievable to be able to have two quarterbacks that have played and have played well.”

Because of his time spent working with head coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis, Sirianni said he was quite familiar with Wentz from tape. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LII and Wentz and Eagles Offense was a regular point of discussion between the two.

“I couldn’t have watched more tape on Carson Wentz in 2018 when Frank and I got back together and we were installing our offense with the Indianapolis Colts,” Sirianni said. “We watched a lot of Chargers tape and we watched a lot of Philadelphia Eagles tape from 2017. And man, what an impressive player. He has so much talent. And from what I have heard from everyone, a great person. Good talent, good person it takes your game to really high levels

But Sirianni said Hurts made an impression too in his run as starter at the end of the season.

“So excited Jalen got his snaps last year and was able to play last year and he played good football in meaningful games,” Sirianni said. “So not a lot of people have that luxury of having two quarterbacks tight have experience. So super excited to be able to work with them, because obviously we all know important that is to a football team.”