Nick Sirianni: We have two top-notch QBs in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Nick Sirianni hasn’t been the Eagles head coach for long, but it’s clear what his top priority will be.

Philadelphia’s quarterback situation is clearly in flux as Sirianni takes over following Doug Pederson’s five-year tenure. But Sirianni gave few clues as to how he feels about either quarterback during his introductory press conference on Friday.

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch — that are top-notch quarterbacks,” Sirianni said. “And a lot of teams don’t have any. So just really excited to work with both of them.”

Some would respond to that with the adage, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”

Nevertheless, Sirianni said he’s talked with both Wentz and Hurts, having good conversations with both.

“I know [Wentz] talked to our offensive coordinator [Shane Stichen] as well,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni noted he studied Hurts for the 2020 draft and that the QB had “great” college tape.

“He played meaningful snap this year that he played well in,” Sirianni said.

As for when he needs to have a starting quarterback, Sirianni said he hasn’t begun thinking about that timeline.

That makes sense, given that it’s Jan. 29. But Sirianni’s eventual choice will have significant consequences.