Orlando Brown tweets: I’m a LEFT tackle

Getty Images

Orlando Brown Jr. moved from right tackle to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley was lost to a season-ending ankle injury. Brown made the Pro Bowl.

He now apparently only wants to play left tackle.

“I’m a LEFT tackle,” Brown tweeted Friday.

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

The problem: The Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million extension in October, with his $15.25 million cap number in 2021 making him among the highest-paid left tackles in football.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this week they hoped to keep Brown long term. Brown is set to enter the final year of his deal with a $3.384 million base salary and $3.6 million cap number.

But the Ravens can’t start two left tackles, much less pay two left tackles.

“We want to have the best offensive line we can,” DeCosta said. “Orlando had a great year this year. Losing Ronnie Stanley was definitely a tough deal for the offensive line to handle. I think Orlando did a great job and I think the offensive line in general really battled versus some adversity this year.”

Brown, 24, played more offensive snaps (1,026) than any other Raven in 2020. The former third-round choice has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.