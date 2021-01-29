Panthers part ways with Bryan Porter, Mark Carrier

Getty Images

The Panthers continue their transition from the old regime to that of Matt Rhule, who was hired as head coach last year.

The franchise has parted ways with front office executives Bryan Porter and Mark Carrier, Josh Klein reports. Porter served as director of football operations and Carrier was executive director of football staff.

Porter initially joined the team in 2001, starting as an intern.

He rose up the ranks from an assistant to a coordinator to a manager before finally becoming the director of football operations.

In 2019, Carrier earned a promotion from from special assistant to then-General Manager Marty Hurney to his current position.