Patrick Mahomes can’t believe Eric Bieniemy still isn’t a head coach

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thought for sure he’d be losing his offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, this year.

Mahomes told Dan Patrick that he was shocked Bieniemy wasn’t hired in the latest coaching cycle.

“It amazes me, honestly,” Mahomes said. “If you look at his track record, the way he’s able to coach us, the way he’s able to lead men, to be able to lead a locker room of people from every different background, every different race, everything like that, and to be the leader of a locker room is a special talent. He’s able to do that. And the way he’s able to go about calling plays throughout the game. We have Coach Reid, and Coach Reid calls plays, but there’s a ton of input from Coach Bieniemy and he calls a ton of plays in our game plan and it gets overlooked.”

The Chiefs have managed to reach back-to-back Super Bowls without losing any assistant coaches to head-coaching jobs elsewhere. Mahomes is disappointed for Bieniemy, but he’ll benefit from that.