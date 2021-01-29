Raiders announce hirings of four defensive assistants

Getty Images

Las Vegas’ defensive coaching staff is getting an overhaul under new coordinator Gus Bradley. Many of its new members are making Bradley’s same move from Southern California to Southern Nevada.

The Raiders announced on Friday they’ve hired Ron Milus as defensive backs coach, Richard Smith as linebackers coach, Addison Lynch as assistant defensive backs coach, and Ryan Milus as defensive quality control coach.

All four coaches worked under Bradley with the L.A. Chargers.

Ron Milus predated Bradley’s arrival with the Chargers, as he started working for the club in 2013 as DBs. coach. This is now his third stop as a defensive backs coach in the AFC West, having worked for the Broncos from 2011-2012 and 2000-2002.

Smith was the Chargers’ linebackers coach for the last four seasons. He was Atlanta’s defensive coordinator from 2015-2016. He’s also on his third AFC West team, serving as the Broncos LBs coach from 2011-2014.

Lynch was a Chargers’ defensive quality control coach from 2018-2019 but was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2020. And Ryan Milus was a defensive quality coach for the Chargers from 2019-2020.