Ravens sign Nick Boyle to two-year extension

When Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta met with the media this week, he said the team would be foolish not to explore signing tight end Mark Andrews to a contract extension.

It’s unclear how that effort will unfold, but the team has extended the contract of another member of the position group. The Ravens announced on Friday that they have signed Nick Boyle to a two-year extension.

The 2015 fifth-round pick was signed for the 2021 season, so he’s now tied to Baltimore through the 2023 season. He was set to have a cap hit of more than $7.8 million and the extension may drop that number.

Boyle started the first nine games of the 2020 season, but missed the rest of the year with a knee injury. He had 14 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.