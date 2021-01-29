Report: 49ers hiring Cory Undlin as secondary coach

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have found another coach for their defensive staff.

San Francisco is hiring former Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin to be the club’s pass game specialist/secondary coach, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Undlin spent the 2020 season with Detroit after five seasons as Philadelphia’s defensive backs coach. He previously served in the same role with Denver, Jacksonville, and Cleveland.

New 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans played his final pro season for the Eagles in 2015, when Undlin was on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.