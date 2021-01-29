Report: Bears promoting Bill Shuey to outside linebackers coach

Getty Images

Chicago’s defensive staff is continuing to come into shape.

The Bears have promoted Bill Shuey to outside linebackers coach, according to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Shuey was previously Chicago’s defensive pass analyst/assistant linebackers coach.

Shuey has been with the organization since 2018, first working as a defensive quality control assistant. He previously spent 10 years with the Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.

Shuey replaces Ted Monachino, who left the organization to serve as the Falcons’ outside linebackers coach on Arthur Smith’s first staff in Atlanta.